SKYCTC to honor nursing students at pinning ceremony

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -- Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will hold a nursing pinning ceremony for 42 Practical Nursing students from the Glasgow Campus on Wednesday at the Cave City Convention Center.

The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Awards and recognition will be presented by various health care facility in the area.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the candidates will recite the Florence Nightingale Pledge, a time honored tradition of the nursing profession.

SKYCTC has been producing highly trained nurses for the region since 1957.

 
