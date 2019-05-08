SKYCTC to host GED+ event

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will host a free information and hands-on skills exploration event highlighting the new GED+ initiative on Wednesday.

The event is open to the public and will take place at the College’s Main Campus from noon to 4 p.m.

GED+ is a KCTCS and KY Skills U (formerly adult education) partnership that allows students to enroll in a tuition-free short-term certificate while pursuing their GED. SKYCTC certificates available for this particular program include:

• Healthcare - Medicaid Nurse Aid

• Business & IT Service - A+Prep

• Advanced Manufacturing - Gas Welder

• Construction - Electrician Trainee Level 1

The college certificate course is paid for by the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, so the entire GED+ certificate is obtainable at no cost to the participant.

“Most people seek the GED credential to get into a job or for entrance into college,” said SKYCTC Skills U Director Brian Becker. “The GED+ program helps them accelerate their path to a career by allowing them to study for their GED and at the same time take a college course.”

