SKYCTC'S New GED+ Initiative

SKYCTC hosted a free information and hands-on skills exploration event highlighting the new GED+ initiative.

GED+ is a KCTCS and KY Skills U partnership that allows students to enroll in a tuition-free short-term certificate while pursuing their GED.

SKYCTC certificates available for this particular program include Medicaid Nurse Aid, Gas Welder, and Electrician Trainee.

The college certificate course is paid for by the Work Force Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the welding program and were able to use a welding simulator to assess their interest and aptitude for this high-wage, high-demand career.

Brian Becker, SKYCTC Skills U Director, says "This is an opportunity to get the diploma they need at the high school level of course and then the skill sets, official training environment here at SKYCTC that gives them that professional caliber experience when they walk in the door and can lead to much more so it's the beginning if they want it to be or an opportunity to just try it out."

The event was free and open to the public.

Each certificate should be able to be obtained in 4 months or less.

For more information about the GED+ program at SKYCTC, go to their website at gedplusky.org