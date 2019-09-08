SKYMAC Annual Warbird Alley event wraps up in Bowling Green

It wasn't a bird in the sky but several model planes could be spotted flying high all weekend long. The star of the event were the Warbird planes but there were many other models there as well.

One man even built his own training plane which is made from special foam boards similar to to foam boards that you could find at Walmart.

"It is a really easy way to get into the hobby, a very cheap way to get into the hobby and if you like building stuff it is a lot of fun to be able to take some flat pieces of foam board and shape it and form it into this and make it actually fly," said James Law.

This annual event that Skymac hosts every year is for guys that like to fly the military style aircraft and planes that are controlled by remotes.

"All of these remote control airplanes are patterned after actual military style planes that flew through world war one all the way up through modern day," said John Mobley, contest coordinator.

If you missed your chance to participate in this event this year you can always check it out next fall.