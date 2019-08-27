SKyPAC Hosts 2nd SOKY's Got Talent

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKyPAC's 2nd SOKY's Got Talent event took place over the weekend, showcasing 23 acts in 5 categories based on age.
Each category winner took home an award and $250, with the overall winner claiming the SOKY Award and an additional $250.
"This was so much fun. I love SKyPAC," said Brittany Whitlow, SOKY's Got Talent Overall Winner. Whitlow said she had performed in groups at SkyPAC before, but never by herself. "It was just fun to be on this stage and perform and give the audience what they deserve."
Brittany’s beautiful rendition of “I’m Here” from The Color Purple, accompanied by Pianist Ken Stein, brought down the house.
Barbara Deeb from WKYU PBS was the MC of this year’s event. Ben Wells, guitarist from rockers Black Stone Cherry, John Griffin, a singer and songwriter that owns YN Records, and Tanner Gallacher, a singer with a Bachelors of the Arts from Point Park Conservatory in Pittsburgh, PA, made up the SOKY’s Got Talent Judge Panel.
SOKY's Got Talent winners:
10 & Under
Winner: Madelyn Hoffman
Runner Up: Addison Hales
11-15
Winner: Maya Ganesh
Runner Up: Maggie Poyner
16-21
Winner: Brooke Chanté
Runner Up: Truman Tinius
22-35
Winner: Brittany Whitlow
Runner Up: Sam Tallent
36 & Up
Winner: Tim Long
Runner Up: Ron Havens
Audience Favorite:
TIE
Samuel Lock & Sarah Hathaway
Will Lovell