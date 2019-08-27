SKyPAC Hosts 2nd SOKY's Got Talent

SKyPAC's 2nd SOKY's Got Talent event took place over the weekend, showcasing 23 acts in 5 categories based on age.

Each category winner took home an award and $250, with the overall winner claiming the SOKY Award and an additional $250.

"This was so much fun. I love SKyPAC," said Brittany Whitlow, SOKY's Got Talent Overall Winner. Whitlow said she had performed in groups at SkyPAC before, but never by herself. "It was just fun to be on this stage and perform and give the audience what they deserve."

Brittany’s beautiful rendition of “I’m Here” from The Color Purple, accompanied by Pianist Ken Stein, brought down the house.

Barbara Deeb from WKYU PBS was the MC of this year’s event. Ben Wells, guitarist from rockers Black Stone Cherry, John Griffin, a singer and songwriter that owns YN Records, and Tanner Gallacher, a singer with a Bachelors of the Arts from Point Park Conservatory in Pittsburgh, PA, made up the SOKY’s Got Talent Judge Panel.

SOKY's Got Talent winners:

10 & Under

Winner: Madelyn Hoffman

Runner Up: Addison Hales

11-15

Winner: Maya Ganesh

Runner Up: Maggie Poyner

16-21

Winner: Brooke Chanté

Runner Up: Truman Tinius

22-35

Winner: Brittany Whitlow

Runner Up: Sam Tallent

36 & Up

Winner: Tim Long

Runner Up: Ron Havens

Audience Favorite:

TIE

Samuel Lock & Sarah Hathaway

Will Lovell

