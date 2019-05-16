SKyPAC kicks off 2019-2020 season with 'A Party for the Arts'

The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center kicked off their season with 'A Party for the Arts'.

The event featured vendors and organizations from throughout the community, who provided food and accepted donations that will help support fine arts right here in Warren County.

Wine sipping and beer tasting were also part of the event, as well as a live band and dueling pianos.

"It's very important for us to have that support for sponsorships, through in kind donations in food and drink and also the donations through individuals, major gifts, grants and so on." said President and CEO of SKyPAC, Tom Carto.

The event highlighted new additions to SKyPAC's Broadway Season. A presidents series, the first-ever live National Geographic series and a new lower priced family series.

Party for the Arts and events like it help keep the fine arts culture going in south central Kentucky.