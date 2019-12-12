SKyPAC to partner with BG OnStage

A change is coming to the arts in the South Central Kentucky community.

SKyPAC, a part of the community since 2012, made a big announcement Thursday about the future of one local theatre in Bowling Green. The performing arts center will be starting a new partnership with BG OnStage.

"Really excited about our announcement of our partnership that we are doing with SKyPAC and BG OnStage. I think it is a huge opportunity to the community to bring more theatre education and more experiences in general to the area, even South Central Kentucky area, because our reach does go to surrounding counties. So we are really excited about getting more programs up and coming and reaching more people and getting more of the community involved," Said Elise Charny, Artistic and Education Director of BG OnStage.

Through this partnership BG OnStage will now be utilizing the historic Capital Arts Center and SKyPAC.

"They are going to have an office in the Capital. There's also a couple classrooms there that they are going to be using to conduct classes and teaching both individual and class lessons. They are also going to be occupying some of our spaces down here for teaching. Our studio, we have rehearsal rooms and we have other facilities for teaching," Said Tom Carto, President and CEO of SKyPAC.

BG OnStage was founded in 2009 as the Art Education Task Force by Flora Templeton Stuart. It was intended for ages 6 through adult from all backgrounds to explore the depths of their creativity and experience the thrill of live performances. Since its inception, BG OnStage has become one of the region’s premier educational arts organizations providing school day performances for thousands of children and young adults ranging in age from 6 to 18. Known for their summer musicals and community focus, BG OnStage hosts a number of classes and workshops including private acting and audition prep classes and voice and piano lessons which are expected to continue as part of the SKyPAC acquisition.

“SKyPAC is the premiere performing arts center in this region, and has proven to deliver top quality entertainment and arts education," said Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon. "Meanwhile, from a separate location, the professionalism and successes of BG OnStage performances have been impressive, and I believe they will enhance the SKyPAC mission of providing the experience of artistic expression to all ages. I am proud that BG OnStage will be a part of SKyPAC and the Capitol Arts Center, and will be home to all future performances of BG OnStage. I believe this to be a perfect partnership, that is what was meant to be!”

These changes are set to take place January 2020.