SoKY Ice Rink brings Skillet Curling to Bowling Green

If you're looking for fun events to enjoy this holiday week, the SoKY Ice Rink has plenty you can enjoy.

From learning how to play hockey with members of the Nashville Predators, to dressing up as a princess or knight, and even skillet curling.

This year the rink has just started Skillet Curling and practices begin Monday after the rink shuts down and go until around 10:00 p.m.

"It's actually with iron skillets and it is kind of like bocce ball and it is really fun. We have multiple teams going on at the rink at the same time, so there's different teams that have signed up," said Katie Allison, Assistant Manager.

If you are interested in signing up for Skillet Curling click

here.

The Get Out and Learn Youth Hockey is free and will be Sunday at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. for ages 4 to 9.