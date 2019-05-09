SPECIAL REPORT: Feeding Our Children: Bowling Green

During the school year, children are provided with breakfast and lunch. When school is out local districts are making sure children who need a meal get one. Last Summer Bowling Green City Schools served almost 74-thousand meals in our community. We take a look at how Bowling Green is gearing up for this summer.

As the summer months approach, food services for Bowling Green Independent Schools are making sure every child stays fed this summer.

"It's amazing. It's not hard to find people to work it because it's such a labor of love, it comes from the heart," explained Dalla Emerson, the Director of Food Service Operations for Bowling Green City Schools.

They have four physical locations where children and teens 18 and under can get a free meal and two mobile routes.

"The first time I went the hardest part for me was containing myself and not crying the whole time because you see those faces and you think this is their only meal for today or maybe the only nutritious meal they're going to get today and as a mother it takes you back to how I provide for all of my children and not all the children have the same opportunities," said Emerson.

Bowling Green Independent Schools also provides food for the Housing Authority's after school and summer programs. In the summer, around 150 children and teens have breakfast at the Housing Authority, then a hot lunch at Parker Bennett Curry.

"Two of their three meals that day we know they are getting and we know they are substantial," said Oshkea Carothers of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

Those with the Housing Authority say some of the kids would say they weren't hungry and take the food home, they later learned they were taking it home to a younger sibling as Carothers explains:

"This way we know that even their younger sibling can come and eat, so we know the whole family 18 and under can have this meal"

Parents with their children can also eat for a $3 charge.

"It's a substantial meal for someone who may be in hard times if you come in with your children," said Emerson.

The Summer Food program for Bowling Green City Schools starts May 28.

Bowling Green works with Warren County to make sure every area is included in the mobile routes. For a look at the meal times and locations click HERE

To donate to help a parent eat this summer, email Dalla at dalla.emerson@bgreen.kyschools.us

