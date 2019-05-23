SPECIAL REPORT: Glasgow Independent Schools summer feeding program

Schools out for the summer, but the kitchen sure doesn't close. In our continuing coverage of "Feeding our Children" series, we now head over to Glasgow Independent Schools.

"I love my summer feeding program, I've been doing this for probably about 15 years," said Sandy Mather, cafeteria and summer feeding manager at Glasgow Independent Schools.

Glasgow Independent Schools is continuing to nourish our future generation with its own summer feeding program.

"I think the parents are very relieved to know that we have two meals a day that we can provide to them at no charge that removes a financial burden to many of our families in our community," said Stacy Jessie, Director of Food Services for Glasgow Independent Schools.

The program serves both breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Highland Elementary starting June 3.

However, the serving isn't limited to just within the school walls.

"We also provide meals for a lot of the camps that our district offers, so I see a lot of the students at those camps," said Jessie.

Fully funded through the school Community Nutrition, and the number of meals serves speaks to the need.

"Last summer we served over 27,000 meals to students in Glasgow at breakfast and lunch," said Jessie.

Additionally, the program is giving fuel to their bodies in more ways than one.

"We also make sure that the students are provided with any books or educational games because in addition to feeding their bodies in the summer, we also like to feed their curiosity," said Jessie.

Every child, every teen needs to eat, which is why Glasgow opens their doors to absolutely anyone.

"Anyone from 0-18 years old who wishes to come in and have a meal at no charge - it does not have to be a Glasgow student," explained Jessie.

From feeding children to feeding their minds, to feeding really anybody, Glasgow's summer program ultimately sustaining lives.

"It's a very important program and we're very fortunate that we have the funding to do so," said Jessie.

Glasgow will have a summer feeding kick off party June 6 from 11 a.m. until noon at Highland Elementary School.