School Resource Officer Caleb Holloway of Franklin Elementary is giving a glimpse of his role with the students.

While on patrol at the school, Holloway stopped to tie a student's shoe.

Franklin Police say it gives us a glimpse into the balancing act their officers maintain.

On one hand, SRO Holloway is prepared to put on his warrior hat and defend the students at all costs; but on the other hand, he must remain approachable, kind, and friendly.