"Safe Exchange Zone" installed at Morgantown Police Department

If you've ever bought something online and wanted a safe, neutral location to meet and exchange goods, you now have access to a "Safe Exchange Zone."

Morgantown Police Chief, Giles Taylor, created a safe zone in the parking lot of the police department at 2800 Sailing Circle in Morgantown.

He said he hopes this will take the fear out of meeting a stranger, and also serve as a safe location for child custody exchanges.

"You'd be surprised how many people buy things on Craigslist and they're going to meet somebody they've never seen before, they don't know anything about them so they'll call us [the police] and they say, 'Can you meet us, we're going to exchange this' and I'm like, 'That's not really what the police are for," he explained.

He said instead of taking an officer off the of street to go to various locations when people make exchanges, he decided to create a Safe Exchange Zone at the police department, benefiting both officers and community members.

The Safe Exchange Zone has been in place for about two weeks, and Chief Taylor said several people have already used it.

"I'm hoping this space will be something people will utilize to feel more comfortable in commencing commerce and child custody exchanges," he said.

The Safe Exchange Zone is under 24 hour video surveillance at the police department and is clearly marked with a sign and designated parking spaces in front of the station.

In addition to creating this safe zone, the Morgantown Police Department is also looking to expand and hire additional officers. The department is working toward accreditation and has started monthly Critical Response Incident Training.