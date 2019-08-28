Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor identified as Kentucky man

Investigators have identified the remains of a sailor who died at Pearl Harbor in 1941 as a Kentucky native.

Ulis C. Steely of Corbin was assigned to the USS Oklahoma battleship during the attacks. He was twenty-five when he died.

Steely's identification is part of an ongoing project, wherein investigators use anthropological, circumstantial, and DNA evidence to confirm the identities of long-unidentified sailors who died at Pearl Harbor.

Earlier this year, investigators identified the remains of another Kentucky sailor who died that day.

Steely's funeral will take place on October 5. Governor Matt Bevin has ordered flags to half-staff in the sailor's honor.