Navy experts have identified the remains of a sailor who died at Pearl Harbor as those of a Kentucky man after 78 years.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Hubert Hall died during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was originally from Floyd County.

Hall was on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when it capsized, killing 429 crewmen.

Next spring, Hall will be reintered in Honolulu at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, better known as the Punchbowl.