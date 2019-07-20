Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled

You may be needing to check your fridge because of a recent recall.

The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches.

The concern? Listeria contamination.

The FDA says there are two brands they're worried about right now -- both made by elevation foods-- called Archer Farms and Freskët.

On that list of items -- Archer Farms' egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18th.

With Freskët -- it's their egg salad too, along with their tuna salad and Thai lobster salad.

No one has gotten sick yet but listeria bacteria can be serious and even deadly for some people -- including kids.

If you have any of the recalled food you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.