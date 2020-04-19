Salon professionals advise against doing your own hair at home

Regina Webb remembers the exact day she had to close the doors to her salon and spa just a few weeks ago.

"I remember that very distinctly because I had clients call in and say 'Oh I know you are going to be closed can I come in,'" said Regina Webb, owner of Regina Webb Salon and Spa. "So I did 21 clients that day to try to get them in because we didn't really know how long it was going to be. So they wanted to be sure they got their hair done before then."

If you are tempted to cover up your roots while you are waiting at home to get your hair done there are some tips and tricks like using eye-shadow or root cover-up.

"So if you can hold off that is the best thing and not do anything to it at all," added Webb. "But I know everybody has eyeshadow in their toolbox or their makeup box so that is a great thing to try to use on there if you have nothing else."

Also, if you are tempted to grab those kitchen scissors and chop off a few inches, it might be best to wait until the salon opens back up.

Regina is hopeful she will get to open the doors to her salon soon and get back into her normal daily routine.