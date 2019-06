In honor of National Donut Day, the Salvation Army distributed the tasty treat to the Bowling Green Community.

During world war one volunteers who supported the troops were in charge of preparing food for the soldiers and the salvation army dispatched 250 women.

Donuts handed out were fried in oil and American soldier's helmets were used as the cooking pot since they could hold the high heat of the oil.

The donut then became a symbol of comfort and warmth to many.