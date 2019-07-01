Same Thing, Different Day With Little Change

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, July 1, 2019

Highs Sunday climbed into the lower 90s once again with heat indices near 100. Most of us have managed to remain dry throughout the weekend however, a few showers/storms worked into the region late Sunday. Some areas could see fog develop early Monday, but the main story will be the heat and humidity with a high around 92. This pattern of hot and humid days with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms looks to continue all week with greater rain coverage into the weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 92, Low 72, winds W-5

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 91, Low 72, winds SW-5

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 90, Low 71, winds SW-6

