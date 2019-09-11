Same guy robs same liquor store twice

Bowling Green Police say some time during the night of August 15, an unknown male entered 231 Liquors on Morgantown Road. Police say he concealed his identity and brandished a weapon demanding money.

Witnesses at the scene believe the man is about 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police also believe that on the night of August 24 the same man entered the store and committed another robbery. This time he entered the store holding a rifle when he demanded the money before running away.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, CLICK HERE to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.