Sam's Club is inviting healthcare workers and first responders to shop an extra hour on Sundays

Every Sunday Sam’s Club has Associate Appreciation Shopping Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. to show appreciation for their workers.

And now, Sam's Club is "expanding the audience" for this shopping period to include those on the front lines of COVID-19; healthcare workers and first responders.

This program will kick off Sunday, April 19 and continue every Sunday until further notice.

In order to protect their associates, healthcare workers, and first responders, all shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club during this time.

It’s Sam's Club's way of saying “thank you” for everything healthcare workers are doing for our communities.

