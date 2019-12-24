Santa Will Be In Shorts This Christmas

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

...NEAR-RECORD WARMTH FOR CHRISTMAS DAY...

We're moving into Christmas with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures! In fact, we're looking at possible near-record warmth for Christmas Day with highs around 70°! We'll stay warm and dry through the end of the workweek. There will be a little better chance for rain by the weekend which will be followed by colder temperatures as we head into New Year's Day.

*Merry Christmas from Chris, Shane, Justin and Matt, your WBKO First Alert Storm Team!*

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Sunny, Continued Warm

High 65, Low 43, winds E-4

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Near Record Warmth

High 70, Low 48, winds S-12

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm

High 65, Low 48, winds S-6

