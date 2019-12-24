Santa Will Be In Shorts This Christmas

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
...NEAR-RECORD WARMTH FOR CHRISTMAS DAY...
We're moving into Christmas with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures! In fact, we're looking at possible near-record warmth for Christmas Day with highs around 70°! We'll stay warm and dry through the end of the workweek. There will be a little better chance for rain by the weekend which will be followed by colder temperatures as we head into New Year's Day.
*Merry Christmas from Chris, Shane, Justin and Matt, your WBKO First Alert Storm Team!*
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Sunny, Continued Warm
High 65, Low 43, winds E-4
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Near Record Warmth
High 70, Low 48, winds S-12
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm
High 65, Low 48, winds S-6
