Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Bevin for campaign event ahead of gubernatorial debate

Governor Matt Bevin gets some support from former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about two weeks out from election day, and a day out from the next gubernatorial debate.

Repubilcan Bevin will take to the stage alongside his Democratic opponent Attorney General Andy Beshear for the second of five scheduled official debates.

Bevin has leveraged his relationship to President Trump throughout his campaign.

Sanders worked for the Trump administration until this summer, when she resigned.

"Over the last couple of years, I've had the great opportunity to get to know your governor," Sanders said. "You could not ask for a better person to be fighting for Kentucky."

Andy Beshear's campaign released a new ad featuring his primary opponent Rocky Adkins.

Analysts say both candidates are vying for votes in the state's easternmost regions.

You can watch the second debate Tuesday on WBKO-FOX starting at 6 p.m.