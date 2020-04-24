Saturday's Household Hazwaste Day in Warren Co. has been canceled

Bowling Green and Warren County’s residents look forward to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day each spring, but this time they’ll have to look a little farther down the road to this fall.

Events scheduled for this Saturday remain canceled since last month, when Covid-19 became elevated to pandemic status, according to Warren County Government.

“There is a safety issue in having close to 1,000 cars to service in a five-hour period and touching all those things from multiple households,” said Warren County Environmental Coordinator Stan Reagan. “Also, not having our usual volunteers and other workers present makes this huge undertaking impossible to handle.” Supervised inmates, volunteers from Western Kentucky University, and several city and county employees, agencies and businesses are critical to making the event a success twice a year, but shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements, as well as early departures of students from the community, had a tremendous impact, Reagan said.

Residents still can get rid of most of their things if they can’t wait until fall, he said, noting that all household hazardous wastes can be legally disposed of in the resident’s trash cans due to federal exemptions, he said. “Residents must take steps to minimize liquids that might leak into the environment and prevent these from mixing with other chemicals. One way is to use cheap kitty litter to help evaporate, thicken, or air-dry items, such as paint, which can then be double-bagged and then placed in the trash.”

Items like working small appliances or computers can be donated to others. And old TV sets can be placed at the curb for your waste hauler to collect.

Area recyclers also may take items made of metal or can reclaim some items, such as compressed gas cylinders and tanks. For more information, go to http://www.warrencountyky.gov or www.facebook.com/warrencountygov