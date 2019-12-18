Scam alert in Muhlenberg County

In Muhlenberg County, the Sheriff's Office says locals have been receiving calls that are reporting fraudulent credit use.

The calls ask for personal information including Social Security numbers. It's also stated that your information is needed to keep you from having a warrant issued.

The Office says to not give these people any personal information, especially Social Security numbers.

If you receive these calls you can report it to 270-338-3345 or 270-338-2000.