Scam targets schools, educators in Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office says a scam is targeting schools and educators across Kentucky.

His office said schools in multiple counties, including Franklin, Jefferson, and Whitley, have received calls from someone claiming to be "Deputy Hart."

The scammer asks for a specific teacher, who supposedly has an outstanding warrant. If schools fails to give the caller information, the caller threatens them with obstruction charges.

One victim said the scammer tried to convince her to buy $2,500 in gift cards. She did not give in to the pressure.

Beshear's office said you should always verify a caller's identity, especially if they claim to be a law enforcement officer, before giving any personal information.

Beshear also said scammers are known for demanding gift cards as a form of payment, and that anyone demanding them should be subject to scrutiny.