Scammer posing as Bowling Green pastor, sending texts asking for money

A local pastor in Bowling Green is looking to set the record straight, after a scammer posed as him, and asked church goers for gift cards.

Pastor Andy Toopes of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church started getting messages this week from church members who had received text messages supposedly sent by him.

The scammer asked the person for help by purchasing an eBay gift card online.

"What bothers me is, they're using the person that people kind of trust the most and they're using my name to scam people," Pastor Andy Toopes, of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. "It's just hard for me to believe somebody would do that first of all, but especially using pastors in the community."

Pastor Toopes has since filed a police report. Out of the multiple people who reached out to him about the messages, at least one fell for the scam.

Toopes said he's heard of similar scams happening to pastors in other areas.

He said if you get a text message from your pastor like this, call them first to make sure it's not another scammer.