Scarecrow Trail opens at Lost River Cave

Lost River Cave is celebrating spooky season with their Scarecrow Trail that opened to the public on Saturday.

The trail this year is made up of around 64 scarecrows. Which is the most the cave has ever had. Each scarecrow was made by a local business, non-profit or a family that just wanted to join in on the fun.

The trail serves some spooky and some friendly scarecrows. It was a trail the entire family could enjoy walking to go see.

"The scarecrow event is a lost river event, which is free for the public. We have scarecrows that are set up all along our trails here at lost river. This year we actually have 64. and family are welcome to come down the trail and take a look at all of them," said Shelby Blythe, event assistant.

Even if the weather isn't feeling like fall outside right now it is indeed almost time for Halloween. This trail is kicking off the season of spooks.

"All 64 scarecrows are a mixture of businesses and nonprofits and even a few families have decided to put up scarecrows this year. All of those are put on by them, we just help you get down here to make the scarecrows,"added Blythe.

The trail is free and open to the public during operating hours at Lost River Cave.

