Cave City Firefighters raising money by hosting Haunted Forest

The haunted woods aren't officially open yet but 13 news got a small sneak peak of the scares they have in store for everyone starting this Friday.

This is the fourth year the Cave City Firefighters have put on the haunted woods at JellyStone as a fundraiser for the fire department. They are growing and expanding the frights each year.

"We started this several years ago at another location. We kind of took a break from it. But then Bill the owner of JellyStone, They were doing this every year out there and they asked us if we just wanted to take it over from them and we collect all the proceeds on it and everything," said Kevin Jandt, Firechief.

There are plenty of scares to go around in the woods from creepy clowns, to scary nuns even this sneak peak had me screaming in fright.

The Firefighters do have a goal this year to raise enough money to get a used truck for field fires

When the lights go out on Friday night the woods will be even scarier than they are in the day time

"We are going to be open every Friday and Saturday night in October roughly around 7 to 10," added Jandt

When the lights go out on Friday night the woods will be even scarier than they are in the day time. If you are in to spooks and screams the woods are the place to be.