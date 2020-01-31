Scattered Rain To End The Work Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, January 31, 2020

We woke up to some rain far to our west this morning but as the day progresses we will see scattered showers up till about noon with some isolated/spotty showers this afternoon and evening. Rain ends late tonight into early Saturday, with the rest upcoming weekend looking dry. A BIG warming trend is in store! Temperatures may touch 60° on Super Bowl/Groundhog Day Sunday before going into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. A good shot at more widespread rain shows up early next week.

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Cool

High 48, Low 38, winds SW-4

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High 48, Low 38, winds W-10

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Much Warmer

High 60, Low 44, winds SW-11

