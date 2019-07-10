Scattered Storm Chance Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, July 10, 2019

We remain in a very humid environment moving into Thursday. An approaching cold front could trigger some more scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple of Thursday's storms could be on the strong side before the system moves out Thursday evening. We'll catch a small break in the high heat and humidity late Thursday into Friday before steamy air returns this weekend. Slim chances for rain return Sunday afternoon into next week as well as the Summer heat!

THURSDAY: Widely Scat'd T/Storms, Ending Late

High 91, Low 67, winds NW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Hot, Less Humid

High 87, Low 65, winds NW-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hotter and More Humid

High 91, Low 68, winds W-6

