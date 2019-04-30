School bus turned Mobile Grocery; Bowling Green Housing Authority delivering groceries to community

It is an idea those at the Bowling Green Housing Authority worked on for months and now their Mobile Grocery is up and running in Bowling Green.

First announced in January, the Mobile Grocery brings items to those in the community allowing people to purchase their groceries from a bus.

For those at the Bowling Green Towers, Tuesdays are grocery days.

"We have produce, milk, eggs, bread," said Katie Miller, Special Projects Director at the Bowling Green Housing Authority. "Canned goods, frozen pizzas, pot pies, you name it we pretty much have a lot of different items on the bus."

The Mobile Grocery delivers around 160 different items directly to the community.

The deliveries began in March and since organizers have served around 120 people every week.

"A lot of our people don't have transportation and there is a transportation system in town, but sometimes they don't want to ride that, they've got children or they are in a wheelchair and it's difficult to navigate and they can only carry what they have and sometimes those stops require you still to walk back to your home," said Miller.

Warren County Public Schools donated the bus and with help from United Way and local churches the wheels under this idea are rolling in to help those that need it most.

"I think it's been a blessing, I know it's a blessing for them, but it's probably more of a blessing for us," said Miller. "Sometimes we take for granted the ability to go to the grocery store, to have that transportation."

The Mobile Grocery delivers to 20 different stops around Bowling Green.

For more information on the Mobile Grocery, you can call the Bowling Green Housing Authority at 270-843-6071.