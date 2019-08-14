School is back in session in Barren County

Summer is officially over for Barren County students. Wednesday marked the Trojan's first day of school for the 2019-2020 school year as well as many other Counties in Kentucky.

The students at Barren County High School were not the only one's with first day jitters. It was also Amy Irwin's first day as the BCHS Principle.

"I just look forward to working with our students, parents, staff and community and just having the best school year ever. We are very blessed at Barren County with just a wonderful campus full of resources, abundance of career path pathways and dual credit, AP and teachers who are just so student centered and just excited to serve our students and get them as far as we can this year," stated by Principle Irwin.

BCHS is also launching a new program this year for seniors that will help them with work ethic training.

This year BCHS has a theme, "Become More."

