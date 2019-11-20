School officer: Teen suspects should be ‘passed around’ jail

A Kentucky school security officer is in trouble over a Facebook comment he made about the beating of an autistic student in a high school bathroom.

Tony Howell was commenting on an article about an assault at Iroquois High. Surveillance video showed four teens following the victim into a school bathroom, where he was found lying in a pool of blood.

Howell wrote that the arrested teens should be “passed around” in prison. His comment is now under review by Jefferson County Public Schools.