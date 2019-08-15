Schools display dollar bill to fulfill "In God We Trust" law

A Kentucky law goes into effect this school year, requiring all schools to display the words "In God We Trust" in a prominent location.

At least one school district has responded by enlarging and framing copies of $1 bills, which also feature the phrase.

At least one Lexington mother posted in support of the decision, saying her children "don't feel awkward or excluded for not believing in any God."

Other residents said the displays should be more prominent. The lawmaker behind the mandate agrees.