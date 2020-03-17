Schools providing meals during COVID-19 closures

EDMONSON COUNTY:

According to the Edmonson County food service director, they have been working tirelessly to create a system to make sure that every Edmonson County student that needs a meal will be able to get one.

"We are going to offer grab and go meals Monday through Friday for the weeks of March 16th- 19th, 23rd-27th, and the 30th-April 3rd we will not be offering meals of spring break," said Joyce Brown, food service director.

There will be six pick up locations at their volunteer fire department Rocky Hill, Chalybeate, Wingfield, Kyrock, Bear creek, and lincoln.

"We are utilizing our bus drivers they have offered to help us with this they will pick up the meal at whatever designated school that is preparing the meals that day and then they will take them to these locations and they will take them there from 11 to 12 and then people will come and pick up their meals," said Brown

If your child is enrolled in Edmonson schools and you will need a meal please call their hotline at 270-597-8955.

METCALFE COUNTY: Metcalfe County Schools will be providing food services for all students over the next three weeks.

They currently have plans to deliver breakfast and lunch meals to students' homes.

If your child is normally a car rider and you would like for meals to be brought to your home, they are asking for you to call your child's school to "opt-in."

If your child is a bus rider and you prefer for your child to not take part, please call your child's school to "opt-out."

If you have children at multiple schools, one phone call will suffice.

In addition to meal delivery, meals will be available for pickup at Metcalfe County Middle School, Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department, Sulphur Well Volunteer Fire Department and Cindy’s Center Grill.

Pickups will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and home deliveries will be made between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY: Breakfast (8:00-9:00 a.m.) and Lunch (10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.) will be available at the following schools: Alvaton, Moss Rockfield, Briarwood, Natcher, Warren Central, Bristow, North Warren, Warren East High, Jennings Creek, Oakland, Warren East Middle, Lost River, Richardsville, Warren Elementary.

Parents/Guardians may drive by these locations to receive meals or may call family Resource to have meals provided to them. Starting Tuesday our bus drivers will be bringing lunch out to our community at several designated locations that will be announced as soon as possible. Meals will be served from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

FRANKLIN SIMPSON: Students must come with their parent/guardian in order to receive the 2 meals, breakfast, and lunch.

You can come to the High School through the front bus loop or Simpson Elementary through the drop-off/pick up area. The pick-up times will be Monday through Friday from 11:00-1:00.

Our bus drivers will also be running their routes during this time delivering meals to students who normally ride a bus. If students do not ride a bus or are not able to get meals at either of the schools, they can contact Central Office at 270-586-8877.

RUSSELLVILLE: Pickup times for breakfast are 8-9 AM and lunch 11 AM - 1 PM. If approved, meal services may have the option of home delivery.

If you need assistance picking up food PRIOR TO DELIVERY BEING AVAILABLE, please contact your FRYSC coordinator.

Adairville: Danielle Violette, 270.893.3874

Auburn: Hope Strode, 270.847.3385 or 270.542.6398

Chandler's: Kristy Cartas, 270.542.7757

Lewisburg: Bobbie Jo Repsher , 270.755.3463

LCHS: Jama Richardson, 270.726.4859

Olmstead: Raquel Nash, 270.726.1517

HART COUNTY:

Breakfast/lunch pick up is available Monday-Friday from 10:00-1:00 in the bus line by the gym entrance. Please call the school if you are unable to pick up your food.

ALLEN COUNTY:

Meals will be available for students at various sites throughout the county,

Monday-Friday, according to the schedule below.

Breakfast

Allen County-Scottsville High 1545 Bowling Green Road 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

The Core 309 West Cherry Street 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch

Alco Apartments 110 Moncrief Street 11:35 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Allen County-Scottsville High 1545 Bowling Green Road 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Country Place Apartments 51 Hinton Avenue 11:00 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.

Housing Authority of Scottsville 321 Massey Street 11:00 p.m.- 11:25 a.m.

Jim McDaniel's Park 308 Mill Street 12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m.

Landmark Apartments 1000 Landmark Drive 12:10 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Core 309 West Cherry Street 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY: The MCSD will serve breakfast and lunch for MCSD students.

Kitchens will be open from 8:00-1:00. Students can pick up a grab and go breakfast and lunch in one visit to the school. Meals will also be made available at fire departments.

Call your school if you are unable to pick up meals. We will make plans for delivery.

ADAIR COUNTY: Student lunches will be ready for pickup or delivery to your home. They can be picked up at the Adair County Primary Center (ACPC) from 10:00 – 12:00, Monday – Friday. If you need lunches delivered to your home, call

(270) 384-2476 Ext. 2003 or 2004. Please provide:

o parents name,

o phone number,

o how many school-age children

o your address.

BUTLER COUNTY:

All meal sites will operate as a drive-thru service.

At drop-site locations, workers can bring the meals needed to your car window which eliminates the need for you to get out.

At school locations, you can call, request the number of meals you need and a worker will bring them out to you. Please park near the school cafeteria.

NBES: 270-526-8936 MES: 270-526-6140

BCMS: 270-526-2520 BCHS: 270-526-6766

We welcome all children ages 18 and under! You do not have to be a BCS student to participate. We are extending our services to all children during this emergent situation

TODD COUNTY: Pick Up Will Be Available at 11:00-11:45 at each site

• Guthrie – Pick Up Location 1 – Lizzy Dancy

Park and then continue on to drop off

lunches at Creekside Meadows Mobile

Home Park

• Guthrie – Pick Up Location 2 - Pennyrile

Apartments

• Trenton – Pick Up Location 1 – Friendly

Acres Mobile Home Park, Seay Road

• Trenton – Pick Up Location 2 – Trenton

Gym

• Clifty – Clifty Park

• Sharon Grove – Sharon Grove Park

• Allensville – Allensville Park

• Elkton – Cafeteria Back Door at TCCHS

GRAYSON COUNTY: GCS will provide meal services and pick up routes for ages 18 and younger starting Monday, March 16. Check out routes, locations and times for the option that works best for you.

Non-school locations will be like our Meals on the Bus summer program. Just stop at the address listed during that location’s time slot for a “grab and go” meal. For school locations, a member of our Food Services team will hand meals out near the door, also “grab and go.”

Caneyville: front main entrance

Clarkson: rear gym entrance

GCMS: front entrance near cafeteria

GCHS: front main entrance

No need to call ahead, but the GCHS Kitchen line at 270-259-4909 will be open between 8 am - 11 am for meal assistance questions/needs.

OHIO COUNTY: Free meals to children 18 and under.

Pick-Up/Drive-Thru

Beaver Dam Car-Rider Line 8:00-8:45 11:00-11:30

Fordsville Car-Rider Line 8:00-8:45 11:00-11:30

Horse Branch Car-Rider Line 8:00-8:45 11:00-11:30

OCMS Car-Rider Line 8:00-8:45 11:00-11:30

Southern Car-Rider Line 8:00-8:45 11:00-11:30

Wayland Car-Rider Line 8:00-8:45 11:00-11:30

Western Car-Rider Line 8:00-8:45 11:00-11:30

Mobile Route 1 From OCHS

Hickory/Cherry Behind Pizza Hut 8:00-8:10 11:00-11:20

2nd Street Beaver Dam 8:20-8:30 11:25-11:35

HWY 62 W Trailer Ct 8:35-8:45 11:40-11:50

Cromwell Park 9:10-9:20 12:10-12:20

Beaver Dam Park 9:30-9:40 12:30-12:40

Oldham Park 9:45-10:00 12:50-1:00

Mobile Route 2 From Beaver Dam

Goshen Rd LifePoint 8:00-8:20 11:00-11:20

Rockport Park 8:45-9:05 11:40-12:00

McHenry Park 9:20-9:40 12:15-12:35

Town Terrace Trailer Ct 10:00-10:20 1:05-1:25

Mobile Route 3 From Wayland

Ellis Park 8:00-8:20 11:00-11:20

Riverbend Apartments 8:30-8:50 11:30-11:50

Mulberry Ct 9:00-9:20 12:00-12:20

Lake Trailer Ct 9:30-9:50 12:30-12:50

Hartford Christian Church 10:00-10:20 1:00-1:20

Mobile Route 4 From Wayland

Centertown Community Center 8:00-8:20 11:00-11:20

Hidden Valley 8:50-9:10 11:40-12:00

Living Faith 9:15-9:45 12:05-12:25

Mobile Route 5 From Horse Branch

Horse Branch Post Office 8:00-8:20 11:00-11:20

Horse Branch General Store 8:30-8:50 11:30-11:50

Rosine Barn 9:00-9:20 12:00-12:20

Mobile Route 6 From Fordsville

Junction 8:00-8:20 11:00-11:20

Elmage 8:40-9:00 11:30-11:50

Dundee 9:20-9:40 12:10-12:30

If you have questions you may contact Dianna Wilson, Food Service Director (270)298-3249 or email

dianna.wilson@ohio.kyschools.us

CUMBERLAND COUNTY: Parents and guardians of Cumberland County students may pick up food from 10 a.m. until noon. You may enter the cafeteria entrance accessed from the back parking lot near the Mary Ann Kenn Center.

Food delivery to community locations and homes will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact us at 270-864-3377.

GREEN COUNTY: Schools will be operating a carry-out service for meals located at Green County Intermediate

School. Meals will be available Monday, March 16 from 10am – 12 Noon central and the

remainder of the NTI days 10am – 11am central.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, Green County Schools will be delivering meals to each student’s home or alternative location. Our bus drivers will continue to operate their daily routes and delivering lunch and the next day’s breakfast Monday – Friday to ensure no child goes hungry throughout the break.