Science leadership forum planned at University of Kentucky

Officials say school districts from across Kentucky plan to participate in the state's first STEM Leadership Forum.

A statement from the University of Kentucky says leaders from 50 school districts plan to attend.

The event is planned next Tuesday at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

The statement says school administrators will hear about how science, technology, engineering and math education can drive regional economic success.

They also will share advice about creating quality programs that incorporate science, technology, engineering and math.

The statement says the forum is supported by a collaborative partnership across eight Kentucky colleges and universities.