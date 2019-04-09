Scientists may reveal first black hole pictures

Scientists may show us something Wednesday morning that we’ve never seen before – a picture of a black hole.

The Event Horizon Telescope project is holding six simultaneous news conferences at 9 a.m. EDT “to announce a groundbreaking result” about its efforts to take a picture of a black hole.

Up to this point, all we’ve had is theory and indirect evidence of their existence.

A picture would be a game changer.

The press events are scheduled in Washington DC, Brussels, Santiago, Chile, Shanghai, Taipei, Taiwan, and Tokyo.

Chances are scientists have something big to show us or they wouldn’t be making such a big deal about it.

The EHT project is a global network of telescopes that has been working together to capture the first-ever image of a black hole.

It 2017, scientists utilized eight observatories from around the world, including two in Chile, two in Hawaii and one each in Spain, Mexico, Arizona and Antarctica to see if they could make it happen.

Black holes have been impossible to take pictures of because they have an extremely dense gravitational field. It’s so strong that light can’t escape from them.

By using all eight observatories, scientist effectively made the Earth into one giant space eye – one that may give us our first real glimpse of a black hole.

