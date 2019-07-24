Scott, Murphy & Daniel volunteers build wheelchair ramp at The Hive for United Way's Day of Caring

On Wednesday, July 24, community members and volunteers came together to participate in United Way's 11th annual Day of Caring.

Volunteers with Scott, Murphy & Daniel went to The Hive, a non-profit focused on creating opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Hive has a wheelchair ramp to get into the front door of their building off the 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green, but they don't have any other doors that lead to the outside with a ramp. It's causing issues both in the case of an emergency, and access to the backyard, where their garden is located.

"We've got several who ride on wheels," said Laura Orsland, Founder and Executive Director of The Hive.

"Having that emergency exit is just really important in case of emergencies, which hopefully we won't have. Hopefully what we'll be using it for more than anything is to get these guys out the back door because we've got a garden over here that they could participate in and take care of, and games and everything that we do out here," she said.

"It means a lot because I love to be outside, so as many people as we can get outside, especially people with disabilities or in a wheelchair, makes it even better for them," said Matt Zoellner, Special Projects Manager with Scott, Murphy & Daniel. He was one of the crew members working away on Wednesday, determined to get this ramp built in a day.

"We met with these folks over here and I knew that's what we wanted to do is help these young adults with disabilities and give them something so they can get outside and get in the backyard," he added.

"We're just so grateful," said Orsland.

"We rely on this community and Bowling Green is just always coming through for us," she added.

The Hive is located at 1818 U.S. 31 W Bypass in Bowling Green. For a look at other projects throughout the community that took place for the annual Day of Caring, scroll through out homepage on WBKO.com