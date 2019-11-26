Scottsville PD, Allen Co. Sheriff's Office donate thousands to Special Olympics

On Tuesday, the Scottsville Police Department shared on Facebook that they and the Allen County Sheriff's Office were able to raise thousands of dollars for a local non-profit.

According to the post, the two departments were able to raise $3,653.01 for the Allen County Special Olympics as part of No Shave November.

Lt. Wilson was awarded a trophy for "Best Beard" and Deputy Nick Tabbert was awarded for "Most Money Raised" individually.

They also thanked Art in Stone for the trophy donations as well as Bluegrass Signs for the donation of the presentation check.