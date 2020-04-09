Scottsville Police Department posts message about social distancing and Easter

The Scottsville Police department posted a message Thursday morning from the Scottsville and Allen County COVID-19 Rapid Response Team reminding everyone to not get complacent with social distancing over the Easter holiday.

"We want to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter holiday. The holiday and nice weather are a good time to be more active BUT we ask that you maintain all social distancing and preventative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. It may be tempting to want to gather together as a family to celebrate the Easter holiday but please know that this can be fatal to our loved ones with the spread of the virus. Please be advised that while we only have four confirmed cases in our community, please do not have false security in those numbers. We should continue as if we are infected or everyone around us is infected and we are trying to prevent spreading the virus or catching the virus.

"Our testing capabilities at this time are very limited due to shortage of

testing supplies. Regardless of confirmed cases by testing please KNOW that this is a falsely low statistic because it is widespread in this area and surrounding areas within the Commonwealth and surrounding states. Follow advisement set forth my the CDC, local and state health departments, the Governor's office and our local government and health care agencies.

"We are all in this together. Our success in fighting this invisible enemy

depends on cooperation from everyone! Lets work together to protect our at risk population and community from COVID-19.

"Thank you and God bless!

"Scottsville and Allen County COVID-19 Rapid Response Team"