Scottsville Police K9 to receive body armor donation

The Scottsville Police Department says their K9 Morgan will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation.

It comes from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s.

The vest is expected to be delivered in the next eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity out of Massachusetts that works to protect law enforcement dogs across the United States.

The organization has provided over 3,500 U.S.-made, custom fitted, and certified protective vests with the help of private and corporate donations.

Scottsville Police says Officer Trever Thompson, K9 Morgan's handler, will use this for the safety of the police dog during their service to the community.