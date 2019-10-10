Scottsville Police create "Sergeant Straw" in time for fall festivities

The Scottsville Police Department is making sure downtown square is covered with the proper "straw enforcement."

The department posted photos on their Facebook page of a team building exercise.

They say Sergeant Straw was put together for the upcoming Boo Bash on the Scottsville Square happening later this month.

In the post they say to come on down and take a picture with him, because he's always smiling.

Boo-Bash will kick off Saturday, Oct. 26 and will go on from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.