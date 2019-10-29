Scottsville awarded over $200,000 to improve roadways

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced $214,547 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on West Cherry Street, East Cherry Street, North Eighth Street, East Poplar Street, South Court Street, South Sixth Street, and West Main Street. Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.

Scottsville Mayor David Burch identified these roads as being among the most critical in the city.

The resurfacing project will over over two miles and the City of Scottsville is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the project.