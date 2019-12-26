Scottsville family loses home to fire on Christmas

A Scottsville family is still recovering after learning their home of almost 3 years is now a total loss.

The family believes the fire was electrical and started in the room where three of their boys slept.

The family says firefighters got to their home as quickly as they could but it was too late.

"Our boy's room where the fire started. Our beds were on each side so the fire started on the right side where our son was, and it completely went through the entire house.

Our smoke alarms never sounded, they never went off. The only way we knew that the house was on fire was all three of our oldest boys.

Our 4 year old had come into the room and screamed and cried that the house was on fire. So we come into the room and as soon as we walk in we could already hear the bed crackling and the fire was blazing.

Even our one year old he was in the bedroom right beside them and by the time I got to him, it was already so smoky. I was trying to wave the smoke. I had to just keep screaming at him and screaming at him so he would stand up. That way I could feel to get him out of his bed.

I thank god that all of our kids made it out but this is our home. it has been for so long.

We brought our son together home here, we've been here for almost three years and it doesn't hurt my feelings seeing my stuff it is seeing all my kids' stuff destroyed.

Just knowing that my baby was asleep, our babies were asleep in this room when it caught fire. It has just been a roller coaster," said Ashley Martin, mother, and homeowner.

The family did want to thank the fire department for responding so quickly and doing everything they could to save the home.

A family friend set up a donation page to help the Martinss, for that page click here.