Scottsville man jailed for slitting a man's throat

A Scottsville man is arrested after allegedly slashing a man's neck.

Scottsville Police say 31-year-old Robert L. Tomes slashed a man's neck at 404 East Walnut Street this past Sunday morning.

A witness to the stabbing told police he saw Tomes stab the victim in the victim's home. The witness also described Tomes' clothing. Police later found Tomes in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Tomes is in the Allen County Detention Center charged with Assault, Wanton Endangerment, and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at 250-thousand dollars cash.