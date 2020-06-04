Scottsville police department mourns loss of retired K9

Scottsville Police Department released the following statement on their Facebook page.

"It's with great sadness that we must inform the passing of former K9 UMO.

UMO served along side his handler Sgt. Talbott for 6 years.

He was retired from service in November of 2019 due to medical conditions and spent the remainder of his life with his handler.

UMO was an excellent asset to the Scottsville Police Department and SPD's first K9.

He was trained by the late Gene England and was certified as a dual purpose K9.

UMO was cremated by a donation from Crocker Animal Hospital and we thank you for your kindness.

We salute you for your many years of service.

Rest In Peace UMO."

Our thoughts are with the Scottsville Police Department and UMO's handler.