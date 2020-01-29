Seasonable Temps Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Readings warmed into the 40s today with mainly light rain for our area.

Expect seasonal readings through the remainder of the week before we jump back into the milder 50s by the weekend. A weak system moves through late Friday with a small shower chance. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend appears dry and warm. Temperatures push 60° on Super Bowl/Groundhog Day Sunday before going into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. A good shot at more widespread rain shows up early next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cool

High 46, Low 35, winds N-5

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers, Mild

High 50, Low 35, winds 5-5

SATURDAY: Showers Ending Early, then Clearing.

High 50, Low 37, winds W-9