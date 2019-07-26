Seasonably Warm Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, July 26, 2019

Our weekend begins with fair skies and temps closer to normal for late July. We won't have to deal with any rain for outdoor activities either Saturday or Sunday. It will be a bit more humid, though, with highs close to 90° both days. Our next decent shot at rain and storms shows up late Monday night into Tuesday as our next front arrives. We'll catch another cooldown toward the middle of next week, as highs back off into the mid 80s and lows dip into the more comfortable lower 60s.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonably Warm

High 89, Low 66, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid

High 90, Low 69, winds SW-5

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid

High 89, Low 70, winds SW-7