Sec. of State Michael Adams discusses ways to vote in upcoming election

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams attended a business to business resource call with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

During that call, Secretary Adams talked about changes to the upcoming election due to COVID-19 and different ways to cast your vote.

Adams says these changes are to ensure that voters are safe and secure and also that people are not disenfranchised.

Adams says there are four different ways to vote in the upcoming election.

"Number one you can vote in person on election day. Every county in Kentucky will have at least one location for people to vote in person on election day June 23 if they choose to do so," said Adams.

"A second way people can vote is to vote before election day in person. Every county in the state will have early voting available no later than Monday June 8th some counties have already opened up early voting it's just like election day except the lines are shorter. Our county clerks for the most part are using the rogue offices for early voting. We do encourage voters to make an appointment with their county clerk if you want to vote early in person," said Adams.

"A third way to vote is what I call in person absentee. That sounds like a contradiction but what that means is you can request your absentee ballot, you can vote safely at home and then you can hand deliver that ballot back to your clerks office," said Adams. "The final way to vote is the way you've heard the most about in the media is to vote by mail. We're paying for the postage. Any voter in the state, any lawful voter, is able to get an absentee ballot and then mail it back at our expense to the county clerk and that vote will be handled just like any other vote will be handled secretly and securely."