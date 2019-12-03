Second Charitable Christmas Spectacular at Warren County Regional Jail

The staff at the Warren County Regional Jail is participating in the Charitable Christmas Spectacular for the second year.

Instead of spending money on a catered meal for the holidays, each shift will pick an organization to help this Christmas season. The organizations selected are Potter Children's Home, Barren River Area Safe Space, Home Instead Senior Care's "Be a Santa to a Senior" program, Angel Tree, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jailer Stephen Harmon has given each shift supervisor $250 to get started and the staff is thinking of creative ways to also raise money.

You can make a monetary donation to the jail's front office Monday - Friday from 8:00am - 4:00pm.

